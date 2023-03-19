A deceased man found Friday in Marshalltown, Iowa, has been identified, according to a news release.

Law enforcement responded to the 600 block of West Boone Street, Marshalltown, after receiving a 911 call about an injured person who was not breathing.

Officers found a deceased 27-year-old man who has been identified as Isaiah Montell Forest of Marshalltown, the release says.

On Saturday, the Iowa Office of the State Medical Examiner performed an autopsy. The final autopsy and conclusions are pending, according to the release.

Details remain unavailable while the investigation continues. “The circumstances surrounding this death are suspicious,” the release says. “No arrests have been made.” Public updates will be provided when new information becomes available.

The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation is assisting the Marshalltown Police with the investigation. Law enforcement asks anyone with information about the incident to contact police at 641-754-5729, submit tips anonymously at Marshall County Crime Stoppers at 641-753-1234 or text the word “marshall” followed by the tip to CRIMES (274637.) Tips also may be submitted here.

Marshalltown Police were assisted at the scene by the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation Crime Scene Team, the Marshall County 911 Communications Center, the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office, Marshalltown Fire Department and UnityPoint Ambulance Service.