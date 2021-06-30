Officials ID man whose body was found in Iowa lake

INDIANOLA, Iowa (AP) — Officials have identified the man whose body was pulled from a south-central Iowa lake over the weekend.

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources said Tuesday in a news release that the body of 33-year-old Joshua Sweeden, of Indianola, was found Sunday morning in Lake Ahquabi near Indianola.

Officials say Sweeden’s body was found near the beach and a swimming area at the lake. His body was taken to the state medical examiner’s office in Ankeny for an autopsy.

Officials have said no foul play is suspected in Sweeden’s death.