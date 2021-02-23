Officials ID man fatally shot during Iowa home invasion

OTTUMWA, Iowa (AP) — Authorities have identified a man was shot to death last week after breaking into a rural home near Ottumwa.

The Ottumwa Courier reports that 28-year-old Aaron Thompson, of Brookfield, Wisconsin, was shot by a homeowner after he broke into the home Thursday night and fought with the homeowner.

Thompson was flown by helicopter to University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City, where he died. The Wapello County Sheriff’s Office says Thompson appeared to have been suffering from a mental health crisis at the time he broke into the home.

Officials called the incident tragic and said no criminal charges would be filed against the homeowner.