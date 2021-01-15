Officials ID man, 5-year-old child killed in Iowa house fire

BETTENDORF, Iowa (AP) — Authorities say a man and 5-year-old girl have died in an eastern Iowa house fire that also injured two others.

The Quad-City Times reports the fire broke out early Thursday morning in Bettendorf house.

Arriving firefighters found an 18-year-old man outside the home who had escaped with minor injuries. Firefighters learned three others were inside the burning home and pulled them from the flames.

Officials say Robert Wickham, 66, and Taylor Treanton, 5, died at a hospital from smoke inhalation. Another person, 63-year-old Mary Wickham, remained hospitalized Friday in critical condition.

18-year-old Jodd Wickham, was treated and released from the hospital.

Fire officials are investigating the cause of the fire.