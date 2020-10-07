Officials ID 2 killed in eastern Iowa crash involving semi

PALO, Iowa (AP) — Authorities in eastern Iowa have identified two people killed in a crash involving three vehicles, including a semitrailer.

The Linn County Sheriff’s Office says in a news release that the Monday afternoon crash at a rural intersection south of Palo was caused when a pickup driven by 17-year-old Jaymin Rathje of Palo crossed the center line and hit the semi nearly head-on.

The semi then flipped and hit a car driven by 27-year-old Jacqueline Voelker of Palo. Both the semi and car caught fire. Investigators say the 61-year-old semi driver was pulled from the burning wreckage by passing motorists and was flown to a nearby hospital.

Rathje and Voelker were declared dead at the scene.

