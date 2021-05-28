Officials: 3 injured in explosion, fire at Iowa apartment

CRESTON, Iowa (AP) — Fire officials in southwestern Iowa say three people have been injured in an explosion and resulting fire Friday morning at a Creston apartment building.

Television station KCCI reports that the explosion was reported about 9 a.m. The Creston Fire Department says two of the three injured were flown to area hospitals.

Fire officials say they believe the explosion was caused by a resident smoking while operating a medical oxygen tank.

Fire Chief Todd Jackson tells KCCI that he and other firefighters helped residents escape the fire through exits and windows.