Officers killed man who’d been holding hostage in Webster City

WEBSTER CITY, Iowa (AP) — Authorities say a man who’d taken a woman hostage was shot and killed after an Iowa State Patrol team entered a residence in central Iowa’s Webster City.

The Iowa Public Safety Department says officers responded around 3:30 p.m. Monday after the woman called 911 to report that the man had fired shots at her.

Police negotiators talked to the man for hours, but he threatened to shoot the woman within a specified time period. The department says that’s when the patrol team went into the home and shot the man.

The names of the man and woman haven’t been released.