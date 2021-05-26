Officer injured after inmate assault at Iowa State Penitentiary

FORT MADISON, Iowa (KCAU) — A correctional officer was injured after an inmate assaulted him Wednesday morning.

According to a release, around 8:15 a.m., a correctional officer was escorting an inmate when another inmate approached the officer and began punching him in the face. Additional officers were in the area and were able to restrain the inmate.

The officer that was assaulted was taken by the department vehicle to a local hospital for medical treatment for injuries, including a broken nose.

The inmate has been evaluated by medical staff and found to have not suffered significant injuries.

This incident remains under investigation.