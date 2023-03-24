The lights could also be seen across parts of South Dakota and Minnesota, view more pictures here.

Central Iowa got a few heavenly sights late Thursday evening! Clear skies and a very active geomagnetic storm took the view of the Northern Lights, also called Aurora Borealis, as far south as the state of Iowa. This is relatively rare for our state. The northern lights were not only seen across Iowa, but also in Minnesota, the Dakota, Michigan, and Wisconsin.

Kristin Cleveland – Grundy Center Sherresse Buzard – Lorimor Stacy Hardner – Mingo Laura Seiser – Webster City Leslie Heifner – Belmond

There is a very large hole of slightly cooler temperatures compared to the rest of the ultra-hot surface of the sun. High-speed solar winds have pushed out from the sun in the direction of the Earth. And while they won’t hurt the Earth, they do hit the magnetic field of the Earth’s atmosphere and produce the amazing dancing lights in the Northern Hemisphere. They are most often seen closer to the north and south poles.