Northeastern Iowa bicyclist dies in hospital after being hit

Iowa News

by: , Globe Gazette

Posted: / Updated:

CHARLES CITY, Iowa (AP) — Authorities say a northeastern Iowa woman has died of her injuries after her bicycle was hit by a truck in rural Floyd County.

The Globe Gazette reports that the crash happened Sunday evening, when a truck driven by a 43-year-old Clarksville man, hit a bicycle ridden by 28-year-old Ellen Bengston, of Charles City.

The Iowa State Patrol says Bengston was flown to a Mason City hospital. Hospital officials said Monday that Bengston had died of her injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

