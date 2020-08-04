CHARLES CITY, Iowa (AP) — Authorities say a northeastern Iowa woman has died of her injuries after her bicycle was hit by a truck in rural Floyd County.
The Globe Gazette reports that the crash happened Sunday evening, when a truck driven by a 43-year-old Clarksville man, hit a bicycle ridden by 28-year-old Ellen Bengston, of Charles City.
The Iowa State Patrol says Bengston was flown to a Mason City hospital. Hospital officials said Monday that Bengston had died of her injuries.
The crash remains under investigation.
Latest Stories
- Three Dog Night concert postponed to October 2021
- Man rescued after getting trapped in grain bin near Hartington
- Northeastern Iowa bicyclist dies in hospital after being hit
- Photos: Beirut explosion
- Hy-Vee stores accepting SNAP, EBT for grocery pickup orders