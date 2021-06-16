No masks required for RAGBRAI 2021

(KCAU) — An annual summertime tradition will look and feel a lot more normal this year.

Masks will not be required for those taking part in the 2021 RAGBRAI. Instead, organizers are strongly encouraging riders to wear them when social distancing isn’t possible.

The Des Moines Register also reports that businesses on the route have outdoor dining to help keep bikers safe.

RAGBRAI, the Register’s Annual Great Bicycle Ride Across Iowa, will go from July 25 through July 31.

Organizers said on day one, the route starts in Le Mars with bike riders passing through Oyens, Remsen, Cherokee, Aurelia, Alta, Early, and end at Sac City.

On day two, riders will leave Sac City and pass through Lytton, Lake City, Rinard, Callender, Moorland, and end in Fort Dodge.

For more information on the rest of the bike routes, click here.