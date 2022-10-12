AMES, Iowa (WHO) — Police say the death of an Iowa State University student who died from falling from her apartment balcony was not a victim of foul play.

Twenty-year-old Emma Timmer died after falling from her balcony to the balcony of the apartment the story below back in August.

The Ames Police Department said her injuries appear to be consistent with a fall from the upper balcony. Investigators said no evidence was found suggesting any criminal activity.

Police are continuing to investigate.