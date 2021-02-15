No days off for Iowa cattle farmers during recording-setting cold snap

IOWA — Everyone in Iowa is dreaming of warmer weather right now, including the cattle.

The state has been stuck under a blanket of arctic air for weeks, pushing temperatures to double digits below freezing before factoring in wind chill. The extreme cold has been enough for some schools and businesses to close their doors, but cattle farmers don’t have that option.

Justin and Corrine Rowe raise cattle in Union County. They say the good news for them is that cattle can handle the cold, but it comes at a cost.

“Cattle tolerate the cold real well down to about 22°,” says Justin Rowe, a Union County cattle farmer. But when it gets colder than that, things start to get more expensive for him. “They’ll eat about 2% of their body weight in dry feed every day which ends up being 25 to 30 pounds of hay a day is what we kind of figure. If it gets below 22 they’ll eat about another 25% more every day they need that to maintain their body condition and stay warm.

The Rowe’s unroll a hay bale nearly every day for their cattle, sprinkling shelled corn on top to help them add extra calories. After filling up, the cows are on their own to find a way to keep warm. Justin Rowe says the cattle are smart enough to figure that out on their own.

“Down here there’s ravines and trees and stuff so they get out of the wind at night. They’ll to go lay down out of the wind in the shelter spots,” Justin says, “They are fairly smart, they know how to get out the cold. They don’t stand up in the wind.”

Just as important as keeping the cattle warm – keeping themselves warm. Corinne says you have to stay bundled up, but still be able to move. An always make sure you’ve got somewhere warm to run to. “Bundle up as many layers as you can but still be able to move around. If we do get too cold, we can hop back into the tractor to warm up for a few minutes.