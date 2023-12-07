Content warning: Acts shown in the video may be disturbing to some viewers, discretion is advised.

FORT DODGE, Iowa (WHO) — There will be no charges filed after three dogs attacked a woman on November 24.

Police were called to the 800 block of 16th Street for a report of a woman screaming. An officer was not able to get the dogs to stop attacking the woman, so he shot and killed the three animals.

“The officer attempted to scare the dogs away to stop them from attacking the woman, but the dogs would not stop,” said Police Chief Dennis Quinn, in a news release. “The officer on scene then drew his duty weapon and shot all three dogs multiple times to stop the attack.”

Body cam video showed the officer yelling at the dogs to try to get them to stop, then he started firing his weapon at the dogs. The video showed the incident taking place in the front yard of the home. County Attorney Darren Driscoll said the attack began inside the home, and then moved to the front yard.

“These dogs attacked the victim while she was inside the home of the dog owner, alone with the animals. Law enforcement responding to the scene shot and killed all three dogs involved in the attack,” said Driscoll in a statement. “There was nothing revealed during the investigation to indicate that any criminal act occurred. This is a shocking tragedy and we wish the victim strength as she recuperates from her injuries.”

The victim was taken to a hospital in Des Moines. There is no word on her condition.