No. 17 Iowa State hosts Baylor looking to stay atop Big 12

Iowa News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Iowa State quarterback Brock Purdy passes to a teammate during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Kansas in Lawrence, Kan., Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020. Iowa State defeated Kansas 52-22. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)

(AP) – Iowa State is looking to stay atop the Big 12 when Baylor visits Ames on Saturday night.

The Cyclones are in a three-way tie for first and can ill afford to lose to the two-touchdown-underdog Bears if they are to make the conference championship game for the first time.

Baylor needs its offense to get off to a faster start and be more productive if it hopes to end a three-game losing streak.

Iowa State quarterback Brock Purdy has thrown for 50 touchdowns and needs one more to establish himself as the school’s career leader.

Baylor head coach Dave Aranda looks to an official in the second half of an NCAA college football game against TCU in Waco, Texas, Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020. (Jerry Larson/Waco Tribune-Herald via AP)

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Oklahoma High School Scores