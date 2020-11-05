No. 17 Iowa State hosts Baylor looking to stay atop Big 12

Iowa State quarterback Brock Purdy passes to a teammate during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Kansas in Lawrence, Kan., Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020. Iowa State defeated Kansas 52-22. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)

(AP) – Iowa State is looking to stay atop the Big 12 when Baylor visits Ames on Saturday night.

The Cyclones are in a three-way tie for first and can ill afford to lose to the two-touchdown-underdog Bears if they are to make the conference championship game for the first time.

Baylor needs its offense to get off to a faster start and be more productive if it hopes to end a three-game losing streak.

Iowa State quarterback Brock Purdy has thrown for 50 touchdowns and needs one more to establish himself as the school’s career leader.