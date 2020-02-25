Newly released emails show DHS official was aware of sexual experiments at Glenwood Resource Center

DES MOINES, Iowa (WHO-TV) – Newly released documents indicate that a top Iowa Department of Human Services (DHS) official was aware of arousal studies at a state-run institution.

Iowa DHS released e-mails and other documents reveal a manager, who oversaw Iowa’s Mental Health and Disabilities Services, had recieved communications about experiments at the Glenwood Resource Center nearly two years ago.

One email from May 2018 shows that the now-retired DHS official Jerry Rea approved of research plans that detailed sexual experiments on Glenwood patients and a separate state facility that houses sex offenders.

The Department of Justice (DOJ) launched an investigation into Glenwood Resource Center last November following whistleblower complaints about the treatment of its patients.