Newborn girl surrendered under Iowa Safe Haven law

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – Custody of a newborn girl has been been given to the Iowa Department of Human Services under the state’s Safe Haven law.

The baby girl was born on October 12, according to the department. Further details about the child are being withheld, citing privacy policies

Officials said this is the 47th time a newborn has been surrendered through the Safe Haven law since it went into effect.

DHS Division Administrator of Adult, Children and Family Services Janee Harvey said that the purpose of the law is to protect the lives of newborns who are in danger of abandonment.

“We want to ensure Iowans know that Safe Haven is an available option if they cannot care for their newborn safely. We recognize that these decisions are often made in the midst of crisis and the protocols are built accordingly,” Harvey said.

Under the law, parents can give the state custody of babies who are 30 days or younger without concern of being prosecuted.

Infants who are safe haven babies are placed with currently-approved foster or adoptive families.

More information about the Safe Haven Act can be found here.

