New unemployment rates continue to rise in South Dakota, Iowa

(KSFY/AP) – Despite additional re-openings, both Iowa and South Dakota saw an increase in new unemployment filings last week.

According to the South Dakota Department of Labor, first-time filings rose by more than 300 claims in the week ending on July 11.

In Iowa, Workforce Development reported more than 1,000 people filed for first-time unemployment claims.

However, both states show another week of decreasing continued unemployment claims.

