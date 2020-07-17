New unemployment rates continue to rise in South Dakota, Iowa

(KSFY/AP) – Despite additional re-openings, both Iowa and South Dakota saw an increase in new unemployment filings last week.
According to the South Dakota Department of Labor, first-time filings rose by more than 300 claims in the week ending on July 11.
In Iowa, Workforce Development reported more than 1,000 people filed for first-time unemployment claims.
However, both states show another week of decreasing continued unemployment claims.
