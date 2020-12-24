New task force in Des Moines to promote urban farming

In this Thursday, May 20, 2010 photo, a neighborhood garden is seen in Detroit. A nonprofit that puts vacant urban land to use for growing food will kick off work next week on one of several new community gardens it’s planning for the Detroit area under a nationwide partnership with Kraft Foods Inc.’s Triscuit brand. Next Thursday’s planned groundbreaking is part of an effort that Detroit-based Urban Farming and Triscuit began in March to create about 50 “home farms” in 20 areas around the U.S. from Los Angeles to Washington, D.C. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A new task force in Des Moines will promote urban agriculture and other measures in hopes of bolstering resources for residents with limited access to healthy diets.

The Des Moines Register reports that City Council members unanimously approved the food security task force Monday.

The seven-member group will work on a volunteer basis with city officials to promote urban farming, research and recommend potential policies and create an online resource guide.

The guide will offer information about where to find tools, compost, seeds, laying hens, honey bees and other supplies.