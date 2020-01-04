New study shows Iowa is 10th in most moved from states in 2019

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Low minimum wage could be a factor in where Iowa ranks in a new national poll.

The state sits in the Top 10 in states with the most people moving out.

According to the 2019 National Movers Study by United Van Lines, 55% of those moving were leaving Iowa, making it the 10th most moved-out-of-state in the nation.

The Midwest region continues to see more residents leaving than moving in, with nearly 57% of all moves within the Midwest U.S. being outbound moves.

However, New Jersey was 1st in most moved-out-of-state.

The Top 10 outbound states for 2019 were:

New Jersey 68.5% Illinois 66.5% New York 63.1% Connecticut 63% Kansas 58.5% Ohio 57.8% California 43.1% Michigan 56.9% North Dakota 55.2% Iowa 55%

This year’s study reflects continuing trends of Americans moving to the Mountain West (56.5%inbound moves) and the South (54.1% inbound moves).

To view the entire 2019 study, go to the interactive map.