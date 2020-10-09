New state program providing up to $2,000 for low-income Iowans to pay their utility bills

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds and the Iowa Economic Development Authority (IEDA) announced on Friday the launch of the new Residential Utility Disruption Prevention Program.

The program will have financial assistance available to eligible low-income Iowans for COVID-19 utility disruption prevention.

The disruption prevention program will provide eligible households with up to $2,000 towards electric, natural gas, and water bills if they’re at risk of disconnection due to an inability to pay due to a COVID-19 related loss of income.

The payments through the program will be made directly to utility providers and applied to the applicant’s account.

“We are facing an unprecedented pandemic and from the very beginning the state has made it a priority to provide critical assistance to families, farmers, renters, homeowners, and small business owners,” said Gov. Reynolds. “For Iowans who lost their job or saw their paycheck shrink as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Residential Utility Disruption Prevention Program will help them keep the power on and their water running.”

The State of Iowa allocated about $14.5 million of federal CARES Act funds for utility assistance programs (the Small Business Utility Disruption Prevention Program that was launched in mid-July).

To be eligible to receive assistance, a residential electric, natural gas, and/or water utility customer must have:

A primary Iowa residence with active residential utility accounts, renters may apply as long as the utility account is in the applicant’s name;

An unpaid utility bill balance or have previously entered into a payment plan with their utility provider;

An annual income that is 80% of the median family income, based on county and household size

Experienced a COVID-19 loss of income (job loss, reduction in hours, reduction in pay) on or after March 17, 2020, that resulted in hardship in paying bills for electric, natural gas, and/or water utility service provided between March 17, 2020, and October 31, 2020.

“Iowans, especially our low-income citizens have been greatly impacted due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” said IEDA and Iowa Finance Authority Director Debi Durham. “We are proud to make available this program offering to help our most vulnerable maintain critical utility services.”

For the full list of eligibility requirements, to apply, and more information, click here.

The applications will be accepted between October 8 and November 20, 2020, or until funding is depleted, whichever comes first.

The assistance will be awarded based on the application completeness and eligibility in order received until all funds have been exhausted.

