DES MOINES, Iowa (WHO) — Crews are hard at work building the place the Iowa Pork Producers Association (IPPA) will call home during the Iowa State Fair.

The new Pork Tent is set to open for the 2023 State Fair, which begins Aug. 10.

Kelsey Sutter with the IPPA said the new facility will occupy the same space as its predecessor. It will be a full permanent structure. The tent that used to cover part of the space will be gone.

She said the new facility was created with input from fairgoers. There will be both dine-in and on-the-go options.

Most importantly, the Pork Tent will be a great showcase for Iowa pig farmers.

“The pork tent, it’s always been a tribute to our Iowa pig farmers,” Sutter said. “And we want to put our best foot forward in highlighting our farmers and the product that we raise and this new facility is just going to be another great tribute to the hard work that our farmers do every day because this is just one of the ways that consumers can connect with the farmer that grows the food and this new facility is going to be a great tribute to that.”

She said the previous tent lasted about 40 years and the goal is for the new one to have a similar lifespan.