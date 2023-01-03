DES MOINES, IOWA (WHO) — A New Jersey man who allegedly abandoned his dog by tying her up outside the Des Moines airport last week is now facing charges.

‘Allie’ was discovered on Thursday, December 29th at the Des Moines Airport. Police say her owner – 24-year-old Charles Bigsen of Newark, New Jersey – was trying to fly home with her but was unable to because he didn’t have a kennel. Bigsen left the airport with the dog, then returned without her a short time later and boarded his flight home.

The ARL was called to the airport to take Allie in. They say she will spayed, microchipped and taken to the vet before being placed up for adoption.

Bigsen has been charged Animal Abandonment and Animal Neglect by the Des Moines Police Department.