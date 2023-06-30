DES MOINES, Iowa (WHO) — After a busy 2023 legislation session, Iowans will start feeling the effect of lawmakers’ work. Several new laws go into effect Saturday that will impact everyone across the state.

They include Gov. Kim Reynolds’ government reorganization plan, limits to the power of the Iowa State Auditor, in-person caucus requirements, new requirements for public assistance programs, and steeper penalties for fentanyl crimes.

A sweeping education law is also going into effect. It includes restrictions on what books can be on the shelves of school libraries and new standards to become a school librarian. Parents have also been added to the state’s teacher licensing board, the Board of Educational Examiners.

One new piece of legislation taking effect Saturday that could immediately impact people are changes to the state’s child labor laws. The new law will allow kids ages 14 and 15 to be able to work until 11 p.m. during the summer. That’s two hours longer than previously. They’ll be able to work until 9 p.m. during the school year. Kids over 16 will not have hour limits. They’ll also be able to serve alcohol in restaurants for the first time.

Iowa Restaurant Association President and CEO Jessica Dunker supports the new law. She said right now many restaurants won’t hire kids for higher-paying jobs like servers because they can’t do the entire job. That’s changing, and it will help 16 and 17-year-olds move up in the industry and help restaurants keep their employees.

“Serving roles in the Des Moines area are averaging anywhere from $25 to $40 per hour, and so we like opening up that door to a motivated, trained 16 or 17-year-old that’s been a part of our business in another way,” Dunker said. “Now those hosts that were having to wait until they were 18 to be able to see that kind of income can do it at 16.”

The new law’s opponents expressed concerns about kids serving alcohol and the potential they could be taken advantage of or overserve someone. To try and mitigate that risk, the new law requires they be in the line of sight of two adult employees at all times when serving alcohol. They can only serve in restaurants when the kitchen is open. They cannot serve alcohol in bars.