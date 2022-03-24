Iowa (WHO) — A new law signed by Gov. Kim Reynolds prevents transgender girls from competing on girls’ teams.

After her first high school volleyball season, Decorah freshman Gavy Smith is disappointed she legally won’t be allowed to play next year.

“I don’t really think that they just took it into consideration what they’re really doing to people like me,” Smith said.

Gov. Reynolds says Iowa’s new law is about protecting girls’ sports.

“Well the fact that it’s happening in other states, it was the right thing to do. I said it’s unfortunate that we have to do it, but now it’s done,” Gov. Reynolds said earlier in March after she signed the bill into law. “It’s off the table, it’s a fairness issue. We’re going to move forward like we have for years, and we’re gonna give everyone the opportunity to compete in a fair environment.”

However, not everyone agrees.

“Overall, it’s just really sad because it feels like they were fixing a problem that didn’t exist,” Weylin Smith, Gavy’s dad, said.

It’s now golf season for Gavy. She’s banned from playing on the girls’ team, so she plans to be the manager. She says she’ll be able to practice, but not compete.

Trans advocacy groups say this puts school districts in a tough position.

“And that’s because it forces them to choose between violating state law and violating federal law,” Keenan Crow, director of policy and advocacy with One Iowa, said.

Crow says One Iowa leaders aren’t aware of any lawsuits yet, but wants people to know that if there is one taxpayers will have to pay for it. That’s because the law requires Iowa’s Attorney General to defend those cases.

Until then, student athletes like Smith will keep fighting.

“We just have to keep using our voices and not stop and make sure that we’re heard,” Smith said.

The American Civil Liberties Union of Iowa would not comment whether or not they were planning to file a lawsuit over the new law.