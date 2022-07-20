DES MOINES, Iowa (WHO) — The countdown to the arrival of the 2022 Iowa State Fair has reached 22 days. On Tuesday one of the biggest pre-Fair announcements was made: the list of new foods on the Fairgrounds this year and the three that will compete to be the champion.

The Iowa State Fair’s website shared the names of 53 new food items that will be found around the fairgrounds from August 11th-21st. That list includes three that will be judged by fairgoers to be named the best new food on the fairgrounds. A group of judges – including WHO 13’s Calyn Thompson, Brett McIntyre and Elias Johnson – helped narrow down the list.

Here are the three finalists:

‘OMG Chicken Sandwich’ from Chicken City : lightly battered fried chicken breast, coated in corn flakes and served on a glazed doughnut – then topped with bacon and drizzled with syrup

: lightly battered fried chicken breast, coated in corn flakes and served on a glazed doughnut – then topped with bacon and drizzled with syrup ‘Pork Picnic in a Cup ‘ from the Iowa Pork Tent: layers of BBQ pulled pork, baked beans and coleslaw – garnished with brown sugar pork belly

‘ layers of BBQ pulled pork, baked beans and coleslaw – garnished with brown sugar pork belly ‘The Finisher’ from The Rib Shack: an extra large baked potato, layered with brisket, pulled pork and Bacon Brisket Mac N Cheese – then topped with BBQ sour cream and garlic rub butter

Fairgoers will be able to cast their vote for their favorite new food once the fair begins on August 11.

Here is the full list of new foods available around the fairgrounds in 2022: