IOWA — Iowa House Republicans released more details about the upcoming special session to enact anti-abortion legislation, including the new bill that is nearly identical to the 2018 fetal heartbeat bill.

Gov. Reynolds announced earlier this week that she will be calling for a special session to enact this new legislation after the Iowa Supreme Court declined to reinstate the 2018 fetal heartbeat bill.

The new bill, which was made public on the Iowa Legislative website, would ban abortions after a fetal heartbeat can be detected. The bill also includes exceptions for rape, incest, medical emergencies that put the mother’s life at risk, and if the fetus has an abnormality that makes it incompatible with life. The 2018 heartbeat bill also banned abortions after cardiac activity could be detected and contained the same exceptions. In the new bill medically necessary exceptions are now called ‘fetal heartbeat exceptions’.

Iowa House Speaker Pat Grassley expressed his support for the new bill after it was made public on Friday.

“While Democrats across the country continue to devalue the life of an unborn child, Iowa House Republicans are unapologetically pro-life,” Grassley said. “Iowans know we will defend life and have grown our majority. We believe strongly that the 2018 Heartbeat Law was a good piece of legislation that will save many innocent lives. It is past time for the will of Iowans to be heard and for the Heartbeat bill with exceptions for rape, incest, and life of the mother, to be the law of the land in Iowa.”

House Democratic Leader Jennifer Konfrst released a statement calling the bill deadly for Iowa women.

Republican politicians have proved yet again that they only listen to the special interests, not Iowans. Their bill to ban abortion is deadly for Iowa women and a strong majority of Iowans support reproductive freedom. Iowa Democrats believe that everyone deserves the right to make their own health care decisions, especially when it comes to reproductive care and abortion. Politicians and judges have no place interfering in someone else’s decisions about when to start a family. When we return to the State Captiol on Tuesday, we are going to put people over politics and fight for the reproductive freedom of every Iowan. House Democratic Leader Jennifer Konfrst

The special session will take place on Tuesday July 11 at 8:30 a.m. A public hearing on the legislation will take place at 9:30 that morning.