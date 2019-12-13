New Emerson poll gives lead to Trump in Iowa

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – If the 2020 Presidential Election was held Thursday, President Trump would edge any of the current Democratic front runners according to a new Emerson College poll.

Indiana Mayor, Pete Buttigieg, fared the best in a head-to-head matchup with the president, trailing by one percentage point.

The poll shows Biden trailing the President by four percent in Iowa, with Sanders and Warren both seven points back in the state.

Bernie Sanders led Trump by a point in the most recent poll before Thursday.

Those Democratic presidential candidates will debate in Iowa just days before the Iowa Caucus.

The Democratic National Committee announced Thursday that CNN will host a Jan. 14 debate with the Des Moines Register at Drake University.