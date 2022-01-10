DES MOINES, Iowa (WHO) – The Register’s Annual Great Bicycle Ride Across Iowa (RAGBRAI) has a new director of operations.

Matt Phippen will oversee the day-to-day logistics of the iconic RAGBRAI. That includes route and town planning and partnerships with law enforcement, medical personnel, and community leaders.

Phippen rode his first RAGBRAI in 1998 and has since participated as a vendor, served on a town planning committee, and most recently served as a sponsor and pre-ride advisor.

Preparations for the 2022 ride are already underway. The route will be announced on Friday, January 28th.