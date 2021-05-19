New bill affects mental health funding in Iowa

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Iowa Senate recently passed a bill that would shift mental health funding from county property taxes to a fully state-funded system.

“We’re hopeful that it’s going to have a very positive effect, Peggy Huppert with National Alliance on Mental Illness said. “We’ve been encouraging legislature and the governor to make a state investment in the mental health system for years now.”

Senate File 619 would eliminate the mental health property tax levy over a two- year period, which is estimated to save residents nearly $100 million in property taxes, and one billion dollars in tax cuts over the course of eight years.

However, Teresa Bomhoff with Mindspring Mental Health Alliance, said the bill is a step in the right direction, but that she has her concerns with the quality these state-funded services will provide.

“They are trying to make an effort,” Bomhoff said. “I’m worried, there’s actually three types of services that are needed and in the legislation, they only talk about core services, so is there going to be enough money available to pay for the other, too?”

With the pandemic, the need for mental health services has only increased. Huppert believes the bill means positive change.

“We’re excited to see how this moves forward with statewide accountability and strategy and equity, because our goal is that no matter where you live in the state, you should have access to the health that you need, when you need it,” Huppert said.

Huppert said currently, with counties in charge, some end up struggling more than others, because certain counties pull in less money in property taxes, but the hope is that with this bill, each person will have equal access to care.

The measure now sits on Governor Kim Reynolds’ desk, awaiting her signature.