DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa non-profits are now eligible for a share of $20 million dollars in funding from the American Rescue Plan Act.

The money will be distributed by the Iowa Economic Development Authority via a program called the Nonprofit Innovation Fund.

Eligible non-profits can apply for anywhere from $500,000-$3 million in federal funds.

The money can be used to cover “eligible expenses for the infrastructure projects include construction costs, acquisition, site development, and engineering and architectural services.”

Non-profits are encouraged to submit shovel-ready projects.

Applications will be accepted online beginning on June 27th at iowagrants.gov.

Awarded money must be spent by June 30th, 2026.

The American Rescue Plan Act was passed by Congress and signed by President Joe Biden in March 2021.

Congresswoman Cindy Axne is the only member of Iowa’s congressional delegation to vote for the bill’s final passage.