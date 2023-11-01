STORY COUNTY, Iowa — One person is dead after his vehicle crashed into the side of a semi Tuesday evening.

At around 5 p.m. the Story County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a two-vehicle crash involving a Chevy Suburban and a semi at the uncontrolled intersection of 590th Ave. and 210th Street.

According to the sheriff’s office, the driver of the Suburban, Mark Cunningham of Nevada, was traveling west on 210th Street when he hit the passenger side of the semi, which was traveling northbound through the intersection.

Cunningham was found unconscious by first responders and life-saving efforts were made, but he died from his injuries at the scene. The driver of the semi was transported to a hospital with minor injuries. Cunningham’s two dogs were unharmed and taken to a nearby vet clinic.

The sheriff’s office is asking motorists to slow down or come to a complete stop at uncontrolled intersections, especially when visibility is limited due to dust, crops, or weather conditions. The sheriff’s office reminds motorists that the driver on the left should yield to the driver on the right per right-of-way rules.