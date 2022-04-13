KANAWHA, Iowa — The storm had barely passed on Tuesday night when friends and neighbors began cleaning up their hometown of Kanawha.

The Hancock County town of fewer than 900 residents took a direct hit from a tornado, but by sunrise on Wednesday, streets had already been cleared of limbs by volunteers and the work was already underway to pick up debris from damaged residences.

The tornado was an EF-zero, according to an initial storm report. The National Weather Service says the tornado traveled about one mile with peak winds of up to 85 miles per hour. It was on the ground for two minutes.

The governor’s office has issued a disaster proclamation for seven Iowa counties including Cerro Gordo, Hancock, Humboldt, Mitchell, Pocahontas, Winneshiek and Worth.