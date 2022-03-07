WINTERSET, Iowa (WHO) — A Winterset couple is grieving after losing their home and neighbor to the tornado.

“He lost his life. Don found them,” said Winterset homeowner Theresa Houg.

Donald and Theresa Houg have lived across the street from their neighbors, a couple, for 20 years.

“She [girlfriend] was sitting right beside him in the rubble,” said Houg.

While the Hougs grieve the loss of their neighbor, they’re also grieving the loss of their home. Saturday’s tornado partially blew off the home’s roof and blew out the home windows.

Hong said this was she and her husband’s dream home. It was built for two years.

“This was our living room, our dining room, and kitchen,” said Houg.

“My husband Don made the rails up here. They survived, but our loft didn’t. It’s gone.”

They took shelter in their home’s basement until the tornado passed over their house.

On Sunday, the couple said family members and neighbors came out to help remove debris from their home. The couple said that they appreciated the support.

“Thank you, thank you, Iowa. Thank you to all of our friends and family,” said Theresa.

“This is Iowa nice, and the Governor came down and gave us hugs, and she’s praying for us. It’s just Iowa.”