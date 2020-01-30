Neighbors criticize plan for western Iowa chicken facility

MINEOLA, Iowa (AP) – Neighboring residents and other people opposed to the construction of a chicken confinement facility in western Iowa filled a meeting at a church and roundly criticized the plan as better suited to an industrial park.

Eight barns would be built on a property that sits about a mile north of Mineola, and plans are to raise 200,000 or more chickens there every eight weeks.

Last week the Pottawattamie County supervisors voted to recommend that the state deny approval.

The opponents’ concerns aired at Monday’s meeting in Mineola included the potential smell, the impact on the water table and extra road traffic.

