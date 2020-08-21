Nebraska man sentenced for Iowa meth conspiracy

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A man is facing prison time after traveling from Nebraska to Iowa on numerous occasions to get meth, and abandoning a vehicle containing a quarter-pound of meth.

According to a release, Keith McNeil, 34, from Lincoln, Nebraska was sentenced after he and others conspired to distribute at least 200 grams of pure meth.

On June 12, Sioux City Police found meth in a vehicle parked at the Hard Rock Casino and determined from video surveillance the vehicle was McNeil’s.

McNeil admitted that he had another person drive him from Lincoln to Sioux City to get meth through a middle-man between May and July of 2019.

McNeil was sentenced to 10 years in prison and must serve a five-year term of supervised release after the prison term. He is currently held at the United States Marshal’s custody until he can be transported to federal prison.

