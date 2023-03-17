DES MOINES, Iowa (WHO) — With the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament in town, the Des Moines community is showcasing all it has to offer the visitors. Some things visitors may notice and others maybe not.

“Just some really great projects continue to happen downtown,” said Jay Byers, CEO of the Greater Des Moines Partnership. “One great example as you’re just looking out the window here and you’ll see the largest skate park in the entire country.”

Byers said eventually visitors to Wells Fargo Arena will be able to see changes along the river front.

“Signature downtown projects, including white water rafting, surfing, and kayaking,” said Byers.

There are other big things going on, which may be less obvious to visitors

“We’re working on a new soccer stadium downtown and a new airport terminal,” said Byers.

He said the NCAA Tournament gives people a look at Des Moines who might not ever come here.

For people in the hospitality business, the tournament is huge.

“I think I’ve only been in Des Moines for about six months and the energy in the city is unlike anything I’ve seen,” said Lee Hoener, General Manager of the Hotel Fort Des Moines. “It’s a great opportunity for the city of Des Moines, Catch Des Moines has done an excellent job of welcoming all the teams throughout the city.”