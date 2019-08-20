National Weather Service confirms Tuesday morning tornadoes in Lacona and De Soto, Iowa

LACONA, Iowa (WOI) – Two Tuesday morning tornadoes have been confirmed by the National Weather Service.

Around 5:20 a.m. Tuesday, tornado damage was reported in Madison County near Badger Creek State Park southeast of De Soto. The National Weather Service confirmed that tornado, along with another tornado that law enforcement reported just after 6 a.m. north of Lacona.

The strength and classification of the tornadoes are still to be determined.

Storm surveys will be conducted in both Marion and Warren counties Tuesday, and time permitting in Madison County as well.

Winn & Son’s Pizza and Steakhouse located on S Central Ave in Lacona

Warren County Emergency Management is urging people to proceed with caution in southern Warren County due to downed power lines.

PHOTOS: Storm damage in Lacona following Tuesday morning tornado

Roof torn off grain bin in Lacona following confirmed Tuesday morning tornado

Storm damage located off E Mill St in Lacona

Storm damage located off E Mill St in Lacona

Storm damage located off E Mill St in Lacona

Storm damage in Lacona following confirmed Tuesday morning tornado

Emergency Management also tells Local 5 that no injuries from the storm have been reported. Volunteers are asked to check in at the fire station as the city works to clean up.

A bill signed by Gov. Kim Reynolds last May will place “phase-in” fees on electric vehicles (EV) by January, 2020.