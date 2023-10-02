NEWTON, IOWA — It’s the news that racing fans have been waiting to hear for nearly two decades: NASCAR is coming to the Iowa Speedway. The news is expected to be formally announced on Tuesday in a news conference at the State Capitol. The Athletic was the first to report the news and multiple sources have since confirmed the details with WHO 13.

The Athletic reports that a race in Newton will replace a former race at the California Speedway that is being dropped from the schedule. Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds has scheduled a press conference for 11:30 am at the State Capitol on Tuesday to announce a “new major sports & entertainment event in Iowa.”

The Iowa Speedway opened in 2006 and has hosted numerous racing series including IndyCar, NASCAR Truck Series and Xfinity Series. IndyCar racing returned to the track in 2022 and 2023 with a full racing weekend sponsored by Hy-Vee.