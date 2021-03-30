Names of two ISU students who drowned on Little Wall Lake released

Drone13 view of search of Little Wall Lake for missing Iowa State Crew Club member on March 29, 2021. (WHO 13)

HAMILTON COUNTY, Iowa (WHO/KCAU) — Authorities are releasing the names of two Iowa State University students who drowned on Little Wall Lake on Sunday after their crew boat capsized.

Yaakov Ben-David, 20, and Derek Nanni, 19, were on a boat with three other members of the ISU club crew team when it capsized. The other three students were able to swim to safety. There names have not been released.

Ben-David was sophomore accounting major from Washington, D.C. and Nanni was a freshman chemistry major from Normal, Illnois.

Authorities continue to investigate the cause of the accident. There were high winds on Sunday morning and the water temperatures were still quite low despite the lake no longer being frozen over.