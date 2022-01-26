DES MOINES, Iowa – Police investigators and MercyOne hospital in Des Moines are trying to figure out how a man entered into the hospital to feed a baby that was not his last month.

The incident happened on December 28, 2021, when the man slipped past a nurse and entered into a secure area in the neonatal intensive care unit, according to the Des Moines Police Department.

Image taken from security video of man who snuck into MercyOne hospital in Des Moines on December 28, 2021 and fed baby in NICU. (Courtesy: Des Moines Police Department)

Police say once inside the NICU, he misrepresented himself as an infant’s father and then bottle-fed the baby before leaving. The baby was not harmed.

Surveillance video captured the man in the act. Police have released a photo of him in an effort to help them learn his identity.

In a statement provided to Channel 13, MercyOne called the incident “extremely troubling” and said it takes the safety and security of its patients and families seriously. The hospital says it has since changed its policies and expanded security to keep this from happening in the future.

Read the statement from MercyOne below: