Murder trial set to begin Monday in killing of Fort Dodge pastor

FORT DODGE, Iowa — The man police say killed a beloved Fort Dodge pastor will be on trial starting Monday.

Joshua Pendleton faces first-degree murder and robbery charges. They stem from the death of Al Henderson, who was found unresponsive outside of the St. Paul Lutheran Church on Oct. 2nd, 2019.

During questioning by police, investigators say Pendleton confessed to being at the church and having a physical confrontation with Henderson, a pastor at the church.

Henderson’s cell phone was later found in Pendleton’s possession.

Pendleton was previously considered unfit to stand trial due to a mental health condition but was cleared last May after evaluation.

He has pleaded not guilty and his lawyers are preparing an insanity defense.