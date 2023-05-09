SIDNEY, IOWA — A 26-year-old man is now charged with First Degree Murder and Attempted Murder for allegedly stabbing two men in his small western Iowa hometown last month. The charges were filed against Mark Dupre on Tuesday. He was already in police custody in drug charges linked to the stabbing investigation.

According to police, Dupre was carrying two knives with blades longer than five inches when he got into an altercation with D’Andre Kyle and Corey Miller on April 17th in the town of Sidney in Fremont County. Kyle and Miller were both stabbed by Dupre during the fight. Miller died from his injuries, Kyle was hospitalized with serious injuries.

Dupre was taken into custody the day after the stabbing. Police conducted a search warrant at his residence while investigating the stabbing and found drugs and paraphernalia. 23-year-old Katelan Jacobs of Sidney was also arrested and charged with possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia.