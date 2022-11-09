DES MOINES, Iowa (WHO) – Police in Iowa say an investigation into a drug-related kidnapping led them to a suspect in a murder investigation from October.
The Des Moines police began investigating Monday night after 20-year-old Capone Blake was reported missing as the victim of a rumored kidnapping, said Sgt. Paul Parizek with the Des Moines Police Department. Tuesday morning, police found evidence Blake had been held against his will and beaten at an apartment in the 1400 block of Capitol Avenue, then moved to an apartment in the 5000 block of SW 9th Street where the assault continued.
Police said Blake was released from the SE 9th Street apartment and detectives later found him at a local hospital where he was receiving treatment for significant facial injuries.
According to Sgt. Parizek, the DMPD had been seeking Blake in connection with the October shooting death of 22-year-old Dok Dok. He was found after officers responded to a crashed car in the 1500 block of 11th Street on October 22nd. Dok was located in the vehicle, suffering from a gunshot wound. He died a few days later. Police have already charged 18-year-old Christopher Wessels with first-degree murder and first-degree robbery in the case.
Now, thanks in part to the kidnapping investigation, Blake is in custody and has also been charged with first-degree murder and first-degree robbery in Dok’s death.
Five people have been arrested in Blake’s kidnapping. Sgt. Parizek said evidence in the case appears to link the kidnapping to a drug debt Blake owed.
Charged in the kidnapping are:
Brandon Dwight Johnson, 21-year-old, Des Moines
- Kidnapping – 2nd Degree
- Felon In Possession Of A Firearm
Deng Gai, 21-year-old, Des Moines
- Kidnapping – 2nd Degree
- Possession Of A Controlled Substance With Intent To Deliver
- Failure To Affix Tax Stamp
Michel Gai, 22-year-old, Des Moines
- Kidnapping – 2nd Degree
- Felon In Possession Of A Firearm
Rodney Vincent Benson, 22-year-old, Des Moines
- Kidnapping – 2nd Degree
- Carrying Weapons
- Possession Of A Controlled Substance
Malik Marquis Hawkins, 25-year-old, West Des Moines
- Kidnapping – 2nd Degree
During the investigation, Sgt. Parizek said five guns were recovered. Two of those guns had been reported stolen.
More arrests are expected in the kidnapping case.