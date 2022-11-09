DES MOINES, Iowa (WHO) – Police in Iowa say an investigation into a drug-related kidnapping led them to a suspect in a murder investigation from October.

The Des Moines police began investigating Monday night after 20-year-old Capone Blake was reported missing as the victim of a rumored kidnapping, said Sgt. Paul Parizek with the Des Moines Police Department. Tuesday morning, police found evidence Blake had been held against his will and beaten at an apartment in the 1400 block of Capitol Avenue, then moved to an apartment in the 5000 block of SW 9th Street where the assault continued.

Police said Blake was released from the SE 9th Street apartment and detectives later found him at a local hospital where he was receiving treatment for significant facial injuries.

According to Sgt. Parizek, the DMPD had been seeking Blake in connection with the October shooting death of 22-year-old Dok Dok. He was found after officers responded to a crashed car in the 1500 block of 11th Street on October 22nd. Dok was located in the vehicle, suffering from a gunshot wound. He died a few days later. Police have already charged 18-year-old Christopher Wessels with first-degree murder and first-degree robbery in the case.

Now, thanks in part to the kidnapping investigation, Blake is in custody and has also been charged with first-degree murder and first-degree robbery in Dok’s death.

Five people have been arrested in Blake’s kidnapping. Sgt. Parizek said evidence in the case appears to link the kidnapping to a drug debt Blake owed.

Charged in the kidnapping are:

Brandon Dwight Johnson, 21-year-old, Des Moines

Kidnapping – 2nd Degree

Felon In Possession Of A Firearm

Deng Gai, 21-year-old, Des Moines

Kidnapping – 2nd Degree

Possession Of A Controlled Substance With Intent To Deliver

Failure To Affix Tax Stamp

Michel Gai, 22-year-old, Des Moines

Kidnapping – 2nd Degree

Felon In Possession Of A Firearm

Rodney Vincent Benson, 22-year-old, Des Moines

Kidnapping – 2nd Degree

Carrying Weapons

Possession Of A Controlled Substance

Malik Marquis Hawkins, 25-year-old, West Des Moines

Kidnapping – 2nd Degree

During the investigation, Sgt. Parizek said five guns were recovered. Two of those guns had been reported stolen.

More arrests are expected in the kidnapping case.