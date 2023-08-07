DES MOINES, Iowa – The Iowa State Fair kicks off later this week but the campgrounds are already a busy place.

Registered campers have been there for a week. Non-registered campers moved in on Sunday.

“Organized chaos I guess would be the best way to describe it,” Cody Marsh, Iowa State Fair campgrounds coordinator, said.

They call it “land rush day” when all the campers who don’t yet have a spot can try to squeeze in.

“They call this the bullpen, and we are waiting for our number to get picked so we can go find a spot,” camper Al Hedstrom said.

Hedstrom’s was one of 160 who left their campers parked here for a week. They were being let in ten at a time, looking to join the more than 2,300 campers already moved in.

“The campers are like this close together and it’s just boom, boom, boom,” camper Linda Lingle said. “And to even find a spot up there is just hard because so many are reserved or so many are already taken.”

“They pay before they come in not knowing if they’re going to find anything or not,” Marsh explained. “They’re taking a lot of risk but a lot of them have been doing this for years and they know kinda where they’re going and can work with a neighbor up here to try and find something.”

Hedstrom lucked out when he met David Cox. He’s had his registered spot since 1987.

There was space behind him so he helped Hedstrom out. Not only finding him a place but getting his camper up the hill.

“When I put her in drive I just put my foot on the floor and I didn’t let off,” Cox said. “Cleared it all the way up here.”

Helpful strangers turned campground neighbors for another year at the Iowa State Fair.

“As soon as this fair’s over and we head home, I’ll be looking towards the next one,” Cox said.

The campers who couldn’t find a spot were sent to the overflow lot.

Several people are still on a years-long waiting list for those coveted registered spots.