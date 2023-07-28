SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A Moville man was sentenced to 11 years in federal prison for possession of child pornography.

Joshua Pedersen, 46, from Moville, was sentenced Friday, according to the United States Attorney’s Office Northern District of Iowa.

Evidence was presented from between Nov. 2018 and Dec. 2019 showing Pedersen used internet-based, peer-to-peer networks ‘Kik’ and ‘Skout’ to knowingly receive and distribute child pornography.

Officials said Pederson also admitted he distributed child pornography to a minor to persuade the minor to create and send him child pornography.

Pederson has a prior conviction for dissemination and exhibition of obscene materials to minors and multiple convictions for failure to register as a sex offender.

Pederson was sentenced to 132 months imprisonment, fined a total of $5000, and he must also serve a 5-year term supervised release after prison.