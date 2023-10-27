CLIVE, Iowa (WHO) — A motorcyclist died Friday morning after a collision with a pickup truck in Clive, Iowa.

Emergency responders were called to the intersection at Love’s Travel stop, in the 11000 block of Hickman Road, at 6:53 a.m. That’s just west of I-80/35.

Clive Police Chief Michael Venema said when personnel arrived at the scene, they found the operator of the motorcycle had been thrown from the bike. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The name of the motorcyclist is not being released until family members can be notified.

The crash is being investigated by the Iowa State Patrol.