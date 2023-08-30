WEBSTER COUNTY, Iowa (WHO) – A motorcyclist died Wednesday in a collision with a box truck on Highway 20.

The Iowa State Patrol says the crash happened at the intersection of Highway 20 and Johnson Avenue, southwest of Fort Dodge, around 4:37 p.m.

A box truck was traveling southbound on Johnson Ave. when the ISP says the driver failed to yield the right of way to a motorcycle traveling eastbound on Highway 20. The truck went into the intersection where it was struck by the motorcycle.

The motorcyclist, 74-year-old Daniel Brown of Webster City, was declared dead at the scene.

The driver of the truck, 57-year-old Daniel Lundberg of Lehigh, wasn’t injured in the crash.

The Iowa State Patrol is continuing to investigate the incident.