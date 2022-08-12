DES MOINES, Iowa (WHO) — A motorcyclist who experienced critical injuries in a crash on Saturday has passed away, the Des Moines Police Department said.

Emergency crews responded to a report of a motorcycle crash around 3:29 a.m. on August 6 at the intersection of 2nd Ave. and Laurel Street. When medics arrived they found Bryton Tichy, 26, unconscious and critically injured.

Tichy passed away at a local hospital Wednesday night.

According to witness statements given to officers, Tichy was traveling southbound on 2nd Ave. at a high rate of speed. The police department said preliminary evidence indicated the motorcycle was on its side as it entered the curve near Laurel Street and slid into the curb.

The police department said this is the 12th traffic-related fatality and the 5th involving a motorcycle in Des Moines this year.

The crash is still under investigation.