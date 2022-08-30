ADAIR, Iowa (KCAU) — A motorcyclist lost his life on Tuesday after allegedly attempting to elude deputies.

According to a crash report from the Iowa State Patrol, Benjamin Todd Wilber, 30, of Minnesota, was actively eluding an Adair County Deputy traveling east on White Pole Road.

The report stated that a Guthrie County Deputy was waiting to help with the pursuit and was stopped on Juniper Avenue on the south side of the intersection.

Wilber allegedly veered south from White Pole Road where the Guthrie County Deputy was waiting on Juniper Avenue and struck the rear driver’s side, according to the report.

Wilver was stated to have been thrown from the motorcycle and came to a rest in the southeast ditch. He was pronounced dead at the scene and transported to the state medical examiner.